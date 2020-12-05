STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC results: Woman corporators to make up more than half council strength

A preliminary analysis of the winning candidates shows that there are five women candidates who won from unreserved seats, taking the total share of women in the 150 seat council to 80.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers celebrate their party's lead in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election in Hyderabad.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers celebrate their party's lead in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election in Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There will be more than 50 per cent representation of women in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation council. 

This representation is one seat more than 2016 elections, when 79 women corporators were voted to power. 

Four of these women are from TRS — Dedeepya Rao from Vengal Rao Nagar division (no. 99), Bonthu Sridevi from Cherlapally (3), Sabitha Kishore from Venkatapuram (135) and Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi from Banjara Hills (93). All of them won from unreserved seats, and Sabitha Kishore contested from a seat SC reserved seat. Apart from this, one candidate from AIMIM, K Thara Bai, won from the Falknuma division. 

Fewer TRS women won in 2020

Meanwhile, women candidates in BJP fared better with 28 of them winning in their respective seats. This was followed by the TRS party where 23 women candidates won.

This is a major fall from 2016 when nearly 56 women from TRS had won. AIMIM, meanwhile had 19 women winners and Congress had two.

Youngest candidate is 22

No independent women candidate managed to bag a seat in the elections. The youngest woman in the council would be 22-year-old Rachna Shree G, who contested from a BJP ticket from Kavadiguda. The seat was reserved for a female candidate from the SC category.

In the 2020 municipal polls, about 1,130 candidates had contested, of which 538 were women.

