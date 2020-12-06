STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Ali Sagar to be developed as a major tourist destination

In a bid to woo tourists from all across the country, the district administration has decided to develop the Ali Sagar reservoir site as a major tourist destination in Nizamabad.

Published: 06th December 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a bid to woo tourists from all across the country, the district administration has decided to develop the Ali Sagar reservoir site as a major tourist destination in Nizamabad. According to sources, the officials are contemplating to develop the Ali Sagar reservoir in line with Laknavaram and Komati Cheruvu, situated in Warangal and Siddipet districts respectively. Situated 15 km away from Nizamadad town, the Ali Sagar reservoir was constructed in 1931 as ordered by the Nizam of Hyderabad.

The reservoir was constructed particularly for irrigation purposes and for the supply of drinking water to Nizamabad.It may be mentioned here that the Tourism Department, a few years ago had constructed several cottages near the site and arranged boating facility in the water body with an aim to attract tourists to the reservoir. A quick getaway spot for local residents, the reservoir site also attracts several adventure sport organisations. 

Taking cognisance of the tourism potential in Ali Sagar, the district administration has decided to prepare a comprehensive plan to develop the spot and turn it into a major tourism destination. According to sources, the officials are contemplating to set up an attractive garden, a suspension bridge and improve facilities for water and adventure sports.

It is learnt that Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy has already entrusted a Bengaluru-based organisation with the task of preparing a detailed project report for the same. Bodhan Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Rajeshwar informed Express that Ali Sagar would be developed under the Central government’s Rurban scheme. He said that the authorities have earmarked `1.75 crore for the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ali Sagar reservoir Telangana tourism Nizamabad
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp