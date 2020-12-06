Ali Sagar to be developed as a major tourist destination

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a bid to woo tourists from all across the country, the district administration has decided to develop the Ali Sagar reservoir site as a major tourist destination in Nizamabad. According to sources, the officials are contemplating to develop the Ali Sagar reservoir in line with Laknavaram and Komati Cheruvu, situated in Warangal and Siddipet districts respectively. Situated 15 km away from Nizamadad town, the Ali Sagar reservoir was constructed in 1931 as ordered by the Nizam of Hyderabad.

The reservoir was constructed particularly for irrigation purposes and for the supply of drinking water to Nizamabad.It may be mentioned here that the Tourism Department, a few years ago had constructed several cottages near the site and arranged boating facility in the water body with an aim to attract tourists to the reservoir. A quick getaway spot for local residents, the reservoir site also attracts several adventure sport organisations.

Taking cognisance of the tourism potential in Ali Sagar, the district administration has decided to prepare a comprehensive plan to develop the spot and turn it into a major tourism destination. According to sources, the officials are contemplating to set up an attractive garden, a suspension bridge and improve facilities for water and adventure sports.

It is learnt that Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy has already entrusted a Bengaluru-based organisation with the task of preparing a detailed project report for the same. Bodhan Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Rajeshwar informed Express that Ali Sagar would be developed under the Central government’s Rurban scheme. He said that the authorities have earmarked `1.75 crore for the same.