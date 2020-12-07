GHMC voters oters were not happy with corporators: TRS leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs from Hyderabad complained to TRS working president KT Rama Rao that voters in many GHMC divisions rejected sitting TRS corporators as they were not happy with their functioning.

To get a feedback on TRS’ poor performance in the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, IT Minister Rama Rao held an interaction with MLAs and newly elected GHMC corporators at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday.

The MLAs told the Minister that people were against many sitting corporators and voted against them, in places where sitting TRS corporators were replaced with new candidates, they won in such wards. The MLAs admitted that they too could not gauge accurately the mood of the people against corporators.

Voters had not rejected the TRS party in the GHMC polls as they gave the highest number of seats, making it the single largest party. They had supported the TRS as it was taking up developmental works in the city, they added.

Interactive session

The Minister urged the newly elected TRS corporators to live up to the expectations of the people. He briefed them about the their duties and urged them to understand the issues faced by the general public and ensure the implementation of the government welfare schemes.

The elected representatives should bring to the notice of the people the welfare schemes and developmental works taken up by the government.The issue of election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections was also discussed during the interaction.

Bharat Bandh

As TRS party supported the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers on December 8 to press for withdrawal of the Farm Bills, Rama Rao urged corporators to take out cycle and bike rallies in their wards to express solidarity with the farmers.