50 per cent quoruma prerequisite for Mayor poll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Polictical parties don’t need the magic number when it comes to electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the GHMC. For elections to these two posts, a special meeting of the corporator-elects will be convened by the Hyderabad District Collector or Joint Collector authorised by the election authority. Provided that 50 per cent of the quorum is present at the said meeting, the members can elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor by show of hands.

No meeting should be held unless one-half of the quorum of members, who are entitled to vote, are present. If there’s a lack of members, a fresh election has to be held on the next day, regardless of whether it is public holiday.

If the election is delayed by another day, the election authority and the GHMC Commissioner will have to report the matter to the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC).

In the event of a tie between two of more candidates, the presiding officer should draw lots in the presence of the members. The candidate whose name is picked first would be declared elected.