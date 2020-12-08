STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad’s Insta fam gears up to revive food industry

The industry has faced losses amounting to trillions of dollars, thus leading to chefs, managers, helpers and other staff losing their jobs.

The event had 70 food bloggers and influencers of Hyderabad, who discussed ways and activities to revive influencing and blogging so that they can spread awareness about the hygiene measures.

By Express News Service

Considering the facts and figures of the losses the food and beverage industry in Hyderabad has suffered, food bloggers and the movers and shakers of the sector met up face-to-face recently at an event titled ‘Hyderabad Food Insta – 3.0’  held at Heart Cup Coffee in Gachibowli. Titled ‘Regroup & Revive’, the event gave  a shout-out to food influencers to go all-out and help the hospitality and restaurant industry revive.

The event was curated by Mohd Zubair Ali of Hyderabad Food Diaries, one of the most-followed food blogs of Hyderabad.  Zubair said, “Its indeed sad to see one of the fastest growing industries suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As I have been to most of the places across Telangana, I can say that restaurants and hotels are safer than home to eat. The industry has taken remarkable measures to take care of the safety of their visitors, I have blogged about these measures and will continue to do so till the industry is revived.”

The event had 70 food bloggers and influencers of Hyderabad, who discussed ways and activities to revive influencing and blogging so that they can spread awareness about the hygiene measures taken by the industry. Tabeer Osmani of Heart Cup Coffee, said, “We encourage this creative bunch of influencers and bloggers as they are here to carve out a path to help the industry revive.” Mohd Abdul Mohsi from Pista House said,“Such events are helpful as they will help bloggers and influencers regroup.” 

