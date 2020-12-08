I have a library of taste in my memory: Michelin star French Chef Christophe Dufau

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Alliance Francaise Hyderabad 40th anniversary celebration, Michelin star French Chef Christophe Dufau conducted an online culinary workshop on Sunday evening specifically for Hyderabadis. Quite a globetrotter and an expert in world cuisine, he runs his restaurant, Les Bacchanales near the Matisse Chapel at Vence in France.

He’s known to change his menu according to the change in season that’s how much fresh produce is part of his platter bringing food connoisseurs to his eatery. Excerpts from the interview:

How much potential do you see in Indo-French cuisine especially in the Deccani part of the subcontinent?

I see that the colours and flavours of a fusion of Indo-French cuisine can bring a new view of cooking to the top. Fusion always does magic.

What makes cuisines evolve? Is it the experiment or the gradual polishing and maturing of the methods?

I would say both. To progress, we need to experiment but need to keep our roots intact. A combination of both make cuisines evolve

Your menu is seasonal and you re-write it almost every week. Do you go by the produce you find in the market or do you have a list preset in your kitchen notebook?

I like to be free in my thinking when I go to the market, I allow myself to be inspired whatever the day offers. If I think in advance about a special ingredient, I use my energy trying to find it so that my attention doesn’t wander off to any other item. I have a library of taste in my memory and that way I can compose the list during my shopping. When I come back to the kitchen I am ready to write my menu.

You have travelled across the world, what common thread of food do you find across different cultures?

Often in all countries, you find different types of pickles and preserve meat which is what’s common. Also, I have found dry fish like Bacalao quite a lot around the world.

What makes a dish stand out?

First of all the quality and freshness of the product. And the love and respect, the cook gives to it.

Your restaurant Les Bacchanales in Vence is surrounded by herbs and sculptures especially when the excellent work of Henri Matisse isn’t far. How does it all seep into the presentation of food that you prepare?

I am an art lover no doubt! This is the little plus to be different from the others, to be inspired by art as well to give to my customers a real experience.

Which memory of food do you associate with your love for cooking which evolved as your passion and profession?

This memory will straight go to my grandmother and her big garden. The pleasure she had to bring food to the table and her humble way to ask her guests about taste. She was always quick and wise enough to question herself. (Smiles)

One tip for cooking that you always recommend…

Always give love and sensibility to your cooking. Use a sharp knife for chopping.