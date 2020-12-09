STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A tone for the Telugu tune

Sampath, who is a ceramic engineer, worked for a few years in Dubai, and then quit his job to pursue a career in playback singing

Published: 09th December 2020 11:53 AM

Sampath Suryavamshi

Sampath Suryavamshi

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Versatile playback singer Sampath Suryavamshi, 31, is a well-known name in Tollywood circles for his unique voice with a signature high range bass. Sampath has collaborated with many celebrity musicians, singers, and sung playback songs in more than 25 successful Telugu films and for television serial title tracks. Along with singer Mangli, he recently sang a song for Coronavirus awareness, Desham needi..nee dehamainadhi, which received good views on YouTube. 

Sampath who is a ceramic engineer worked for a few years in Dubai, and then quit his job to move back to Hyderabad to pursue a career in playback singing. “Singing had been my passion since childhood,” says he. “Born and brought up in a village Rudraram, there weren’t many facilities and I could not find a music teacher to learn from,” recalls he.

But his zest for music was such, that he moved to Hyderabad in 2010 to learn music professionally. He says, “I learned music from my gurus, Sasikala Swamy Vedala and Pandit Govind Rao.” He has recently sung for the Telugu movie Narsimhapuram, and the Sojugada Sardara song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Kannada version. He has sung for many Telugu movies such as Rowdy, Love cycle, Chennai chinnodu, Ameerpet to America, Super sketch, among others.

He has also taken part in many singing competitions and has been a runner up in Star Maa’s ‘Super Singer 2019’ and in ‘Bol Baby Bol Gurukul 2014’ on Gemini TV. Apart from singing, Sampath also teaches music. “I love teaching. It does not just help me practice, but sometimes I learn a few things from my students as well,” says he. 

Sampath can speak Hindi, Telugu and Tamil fluently and now plans to learn Urdu. “I am fond of singing ghazals. I am a big admirer of Mehdi Hassan and Hariharan.” He adds, “To sing ghazals with soul, first we should understand the words properly. So I decided to learn Urdu.”  Sampath who is known for his crystal clear voice shares, “I want to sing for Hindi shows and plan to release an indie album.”

Making waves
He has recently sung for the Telugu movie Narsimhapuram, and the Sojugada Sardara song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Kannada version. He has sung for many Telugu movies such as Rowdy, Love cycle, Chennai chinnodu, Ameerpet to America, Super sketch, among others. 

