Envoys visit leading biotech companies in Hyderabad, briefed about work on COVID vaccine

HYDERABAD: With the world’s eye on Indian vaccine manufacturers' expertise and capabilities to solve the COVID-19 challenge, the Ministry of External Affairs led a 60-member delegation of Ambassadors and High Commissioners from several nations to Hyderabad on Wednesday.

This is the first such visit of Heads of Missions to witness the research and manufacturing facilities of the leading biotechnology companies, Bharat Biotech and Biological E, in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley.

The high-level contingent with envoys from Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America and Oceania was taken around the facilities in two batches after which a briefing on the processes of vaccine production was provided. Previously in November, the Foreign Ministry had briefed over 190 heads of diplomatic missions on COVID-related issues.

Tweeting about this unique effort, Anurag Srivastava, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India said, “The participants were briefed on India’s indigenous efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines, including ongoing clinical trials.”

It may be recalled that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine with two doses presently in the third phase of the trial where nearly 26,000 volunteers are partaking to study its efficacy. Biological E’s vaccine which has Receptor Binding Domain of the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV- initiated its phase I/II trials last month.

“The development and clinical evaluation of Covaxin marks a significant milestone for novel vaccinology in India. Covaxin has garnered interest from several countries worldwide for supplies and introduction. It not only makes us proud but also reminds us that the world is looking up to India in the common fight against the deadly pandemic,” noted Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.

The delegation was also welcomed by the Chief Secretary of Telangana, Somesh Kumar, and Principal Secretary, Industries and IT, Jayesh Ranjan who explained the state’s TS-IPASS policy for speedy approvals to industries.

India and specifically Hyderabad’s pharma sector is valued at around 50 billion US dollars, making it the vaccine hub of the country and the world by contributing about 33% of all manufacturing.