STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Envoys visit leading biotech companies in Hyderabad, briefed about work on COVID vaccine

This is the first such visit of Heads of Missions to witness the research and manufacturing facilities of leading biotechnology firms, Bharat Biotech and Biological E, in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley

Published: 09th December 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

The delegates began their trip by visiting two institutions -- Biological E and Bharat Biotech -- in Genome Valley (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the world’s eye on Indian vaccine manufacturers' expertise and capabilities to solve the COVID-19 challenge, the Ministry of External Affairs led a 60-member delegation of Ambassadors and High Commissioners from several nations to Hyderabad on Wednesday.

This is the first such visit of Heads of Missions to witness the research and manufacturing facilities of the leading biotechnology companies, Bharat Biotech and Biological E, in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley.

The high-level contingent with envoys from Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America and Oceania was taken around the facilities in two batches after which a briefing on the processes of vaccine production was provided. Previously in November, the Foreign Ministry had briefed over 190 heads of diplomatic missions on COVID-related issues.

Tweeting about this unique effort, Anurag Srivastava, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India said, “The participants were briefed on India’s indigenous efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines, including ongoing clinical trials.”

It may be recalled that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine with two doses presently in the third phase of the trial where nearly 26,000 volunteers are partaking to study its efficacy. Biological E’s vaccine which has Receptor Binding Domain of the Spike Protein of SARS-CoV- initiated its phase I/II trials last month.

“The development and clinical evaluation of Covaxin marks a significant milestone for novel vaccinology in India. Covaxin has garnered interest from several countries worldwide for supplies and introduction. It not only makes us proud but also reminds us that the world is looking up to India in the common fight against the deadly pandemic,” noted Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.

The delegation was also welcomed by the Chief Secretary of Telangana, Somesh Kumar, and Principal Secretary, Industries and IT, Jayesh Ranjan who explained the state’s TS-IPASS policy for speedy approvals to industries.

India and specifically Hyderabad’s pharma sector is valued at around 50 billion US dollars, making it the vaccine hub of the country and the world by contributing about 33% of all manufacturing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad Covid-19 Coronavirus Genome Valley Covid-19 vaccine Bharat Biotech Covaxin
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp