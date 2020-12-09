Find out how this 26-year-old Telugu youngster travels country with no money, no plan

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

HYDERABAD: Travelled in India without money. Currently lives in a van home called Maaya.

That’s how the 26-year-old Telugu youngster Vimal Geethanandan likes to describe himself. Vimal leads a life that every youngster dreams of - travelling the country, with no plan, no agenda or no money, well almost.

This youngster who calls himself a nomad and has been nicknamed #InspiringWanderer is on the roads now and is planning to visit Hyderabad next month as he loves Hyderabad and Telangana and barely could get enough of the city and state last time he was here.

While his travel tales - of having been on the road for four years and literally living off the goodness of people - have fascinated the country, he is now making news for saving up money and crowdsourcing the rest to buy a Tempo Traveller which he converted into a travelling home - complete with a bed, kitchen, commode and an internet connection. He has named his quirky home on wheels as Maaya.

“Maaya will be home for eeryone. I have been travelling for the last four years with no money. People across India hosted me, gave me love, food and money. Now I want to give back in my own way via Maaya, my home,” says the TedX speaker.

The wheely home can host four people and he plans to work out another way of fitting in another as a guest bed to be able to have five people at a time. Vimal admits that creating Maaya has been a slow, yet rewarding process of three years. “I saved money while selling toys, conducting events and many odd jobs including becoming a temporary delivery boy.

My needs are bare minimum and I used this money and what friends and well wishers donated to help me realise my dream. There are friends who contributed in kind. Someone gave me wood and someone else some fittings for the home. It was Do-it-yourself project for me. From designing to plumbing to wooden cupboards, I made them all by myself,” he adds.

So what’s the bigger plan? “I don’t believe in plans. I just know I will be covering the country and the world and will be on the move. And while on the go, leave a positive impact on the world. I cannot commit on any dates, but friends who like to use my help can message me on Instagram’, he says. Now, the big question. How does he earn to make a living and feed fuel to Maaya? “I am a content writer and I also do whatever work that comes my way. If your needs are small, you can always realise your big dreams,” he says.