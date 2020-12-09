Hyderabad air cargo gears up for Covid vaccine distribution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) is ensuring to set up the necessary infrastructure to provide unbroken cool chain for the global Covid-19 vaccine shipments to maintain quality. Covid-19 vaccines require specialised handling, thus, the procedures are being developed in coordination with manufacturers and supply-chain players to nullify any risk during transportation.

The Pharma zone of the cargo terminal is certified by the WHO-GSDP (World Health Organization- Good Storage and Distribution Practices). The terminal offers one of India’s largest fleet of the modern temperature- controlled cool containers such as Envirotainer and VaQtec. GHAC recently launched Cool Dolly — a mobile refrigeration unit for airside transportation of temperature- sensitive pharma and vaccine shipments. Cool zones/ containers have temperature data loggers and humidity sensors to ensure better monitoring and control while handling the vaccine shipments. GHAC terminal also has a large-sized dual-view tunnel Xray screening machine to maintain the integrity of vaccines cool containers while screening.

Currently, GHAC is in the process of expanding specific landside and airside facilities to further handle the spurt in pharma and vaccine shipments from Hyderabad. Plans are afoot to increase the storage capacity for various vaccine types and related accessories. For quick mechanised handling of vaccine boxes and to avoid any breakage of shipments, dock levellers are in place at the truck dock area for multiple vehicle compatibility.