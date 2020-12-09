STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad job market rises to pre-Covid levels  

According to latest Monster Employment Index analysis for 2020, there has been a significant growth in job postings in several cities across the country despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 09th December 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After being at an all-time low during the peak of pandemic, job postings in Hyderabad witnessed a promising rise in the recent months. According to latest Monster Employment Index analysis for 2020, there has been a significant growth in job postings in several cities across the country despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the lockdowns imposed between April and July, the employment rate dropped in several cities with Chandigarh (-27%), Mumbai (-24%) and Bengaluru (-20%) being the most impacted. Jaipur (+8%), Baroda (+2%), Kolkata (-2%) and Coimbatore (-4%) were the least impacted cities. From their Covid lows, Chandigarh (17%), Bengaluru (14%), Pune (4%), Chennai (4%) and Hyderabad (4%) have shown the maximum recovery during August-November. The cities that are now back to or doing better than pre-Covid levels are Bengaluru (-3%), Hyderabad (-5%), Chandigarh (-5%), and Jaipur (-5%). The report was based on Monster’s internal index with a base mark at 100.

During April-July, BPO/ITeS (-48%), banking/financial services, insurance (-48%), production and manufacturing (-46%), travel and tourism (-76%), and garments/ textiles/leather, and jewellery (-49%) industries were impacted the most when compared to Jan-March. Telecom/ISP (-16%), advertising, market research, public relations (-11%), Media & entertainment (-6%), printing/ packaging (-13%), agrobased industries (-5%) were less impacted during this period.

During the recovery period of August-November, job posting across industries like import/export (15%), logistic, courier/freight/transportation (14%), retail (13%), BPO/ITeS (9%), garments, gems & jewellery (8%) improved in comparison to the lockdown period. The Telecom/ ISP (-8%), advertising, market research and PR (-11%), media & entertainment (-5%), logistic, courier/ transportation (-9%), and agro-based industries ( 0%) are also almost back to pre- Covid levels.

Significant recovery
From Covid lows, Chandi-garh (17%), Bengaluru (14%), Pune (4%), Chennai (4%) and Hyd  (4%) have witnessed the maximum recovery

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad job Hyderabad employment
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp