Hyderabad job market rises to pre-Covid levels  

HYDERABAD: After being at an all-time low during the peak of pandemic, job postings in Hyderabad witnessed a promising rise in the recent months. According to latest Monster Employment Index analysis for 2020, there has been a significant growth in job postings in several cities across the country despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the lockdowns imposed between April and July, the employment rate dropped in several cities with Chandigarh (-27%), Mumbai (-24%) and Bengaluru (-20%) being the most impacted. Jaipur (+8%), Baroda (+2%), Kolkata (-2%) and Coimbatore (-4%) were the least impacted cities. From their Covid lows, Chandigarh (17%), Bengaluru (14%), Pune (4%), Chennai (4%) and Hyderabad (4%) have shown the maximum recovery during August-November. The cities that are now back to or doing better than pre-Covid levels are Bengaluru (-3%), Hyderabad (-5%), Chandigarh (-5%), and Jaipur (-5%). The report was based on Monster’s internal index with a base mark at 100.

During April-July, BPO/ITeS (-48%), banking/financial services, insurance (-48%), production and manufacturing (-46%), travel and tourism (-76%), and garments/ textiles/leather, and jewellery (-49%) industries were impacted the most when compared to Jan-March. Telecom/ISP (-16%), advertising, market research, public relations (-11%), Media & entertainment (-6%), printing/ packaging (-13%), agrobased industries (-5%) were less impacted during this period.

During the recovery period of August-November, job posting across industries like import/export (15%), logistic, courier/freight/transportation (14%), retail (13%), BPO/ITeS (9%), garments, gems & jewellery (8%) improved in comparison to the lockdown period. The Telecom/ ISP (-8%), advertising, market research and PR (-11%), media & entertainment (-5%), logistic, courier/ transportation (-9%), and agro-based industries ( 0%) are also almost back to pre- Covid levels.

