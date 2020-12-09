STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

On a roll with poll figures

“My first prediction in public was for 2019 elections. My first tweets were from April 24, 2019, saying BJP would cross 300+ seats.

Published: 09th December 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

JVC Sreeram

JVC Sreeram

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As the clamour of the GHMC elections died down this week after the announcement of the final results, JVC Sreeram from Hyderabad feels it is the right time to talk about how his predictions about the results turned out to be right. 

“My first prediction in public was for 2019 elections. My first tweets were from April 24, 2019, saying BJP would cross 300+ seats. A few hours before the exit poll was to be released on May 19, 2019, by 4:30 pm, I tweeted disclosing my figure which was BJP - 302+ & INC - 53.

The final tally was BJP - 303 and INC 52,” says Sreeram. In a tweet dated December 2 at 1.36 pm, Sreeram predicted that BJP will win  44-52, TRS 51-58, MIM 36-39. He added that he predicts this with 95 percent coincidence and went on to add that ‘with 75 pc confidence’ he predicts BJP will win 57+, TRS 47+ and MIM will win 38. Finally, TRS won RS: 55, BJP won 48, AIMIM got 44 and Congress 2. He believes that his consistently close to correct predictions have earned him credibility.

 About how he goes about announcing his numbers, he explains, “I have my network of people whom I have trained mostly professionals across the country. I do sampling with my network. I also travel to places and speak with opinion makers and the public to gauge the mood of the public.

Secondly, I go by past vote share and seat share calculations. Once I am able to ascertain the swing. I collate the numbers. I use a simple Excel sheet and not AI.” He had started this from the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

While he got the predictions for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 2020 Bihar elections and 2020 GHMC elections result right, he also admits to going ‘horribly wrong’ for the 2020 - Delhi Assembly elections. An international keynote speaker, corporate trainer, Sreeram has been a keen observer of politics from the age of 17 as a student in computer science and engineering. 

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi  kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com  @mkalanidhi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC election JVC Sreeram Hyderabad
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp