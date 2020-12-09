Scholarships announced to support girl education in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The online applications for scholarship for girls by Lila Poonawalla Foundation (LPF) are invited in Hyderabad. The LPF merit-cum-need based Scholarship aims to support academically bright girls, coming from economically disadvantaged background with the financial support and skill building programmes for them to pursue their professional education and career of their choice.

LPF is a non-profit public charitable trust working in the domain of girls education and women empowerment for the last 25 years, and 9,300 girls have been supported so far. LPF Scholarships are available for Indian girls who have secured admission in the academic year 2020 in any college in Hyderabad (Hyderabad, Medchal-Malakajgiri, Ranga Reddy and Sangareddy districts) for Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)/Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) which is a four-year course and BE/BTech after Diploma in Engineering, which is a three-year course.

To apply, click on www.lpfscholarship.com or call on office telephone numbers 040-35812741/040-35815931. The applications are considered on first come first serve basis. The last date for online application form submission is December 15. For details, visit the LPF website- www.lilapoonawallafoundation.com