STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cable bridge boosts appeal of boating

Soon as the Tourism Department launched the boating services on Durgam Cheruvu, citizens have been flocking to the spot

Published: 10th December 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The tourism boating destination at Durgam Cheruvu overlooking the recently inaugurated cable bridge in the city is a hit among tourists and locals alike. While there are few other boating spots in the city, the Durgam Cheruvu Boating Club, near Gachibowli, seems to have now become the latest favourite for crowds during weekends and holidays. Durgam Cheruvu, which Hyderabadis fondly refer to as Secret Lake, has always had a unique appeal. But the fresh interest in the destination is being credited to the cable bridge, which is an engineering marvel. Located in the heart of the city, the Durgam Cheruvu saw a drop in visitors over last year, owing to construction activity.

Besides, the Tourism Department had also stopped boating facilities a few years ago. In August this year, soon after the inauguration of the cable bridge, the Tourism Department launched ferry boating and speed boating at the lake. Ever since, citizens have been flocking to the spot which has overnight evolved into a tourist paradise.

“There are two ferries, each with a capacity of 80 people and two speed boats with a capacity of four people on each boat. Every day the ferries take at least four-five tours of the lake that is spread over 63 acres. On weekends and public holidays, the rush is more,” said the boating site manager. He added, “There has been a five-fold increase in tourists to the lake now and all because of the cable bridge.” A Sripradha, along with her family, who has come down to visit her from Bengaluru expressed her joy after stepping off the ferry ride.

“This is my parent’s first visit to Hyderabad and I am glad that I got them here. They love the scenic beauty of the lake overlooking the beautiful bridge. They said it felt like the movies,” she gushed. Another local tourist, M Porandalla said, “In the evening, when the cable bridge is lit up, the view of it, especially while taking a boat ride is magnificent, I would encourage more people to come here.”

MD of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation, B Manohar Rao, stated that the destination has a lot of potential and can become as popular as the Hussainsagar boating site. “Due to Covid, not a lot of tourists want to sit in an enclosed area to eat. This is why we are not rushing to start the floating restaurant,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durgam Cheruvu
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp