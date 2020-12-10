For a noble cause

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Covid-19 has claimed innumerable lives across the world. A Hyderabad-based artist Y Shivarama Chary dies of this highly contagious disease in the month of August survived by his wife and two children. In the memory of the art practitioner, 65 artists from the city have come together at Kadari Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills for an exhibition entitled ‘Eulogy’.

The group show starts from today and will continue till January 17. Talking more about this, the curator Supraja Rao shares, “Other than the 65 participating artists from Hyderabad, two more from Vizag and Tirupati have come forward with their opuses.” The proceeds from the exhibition will be given to his family. “Usually some art galleries keep a percentage of the money.

But at this gallery, the entire amount will go to the family,” adds the curator. Among the contributing artists are names like Laxma Goud who has created a specific artwork as a tribute to the late Shivarama. Other than him, Manohar Chileruvu, Sajid Bin Amar, Laxman Aelay, Priti Samyukta, Nirmala Biluka, Ramesh Gorjala among others have contributed their artworks.

Says the participating artist Sabita Lakshmanan, “It’s a work called ‘The Marigold Women’. It deals with women issues of liberty and equality is part of one of my collections. It talks about women who are like marigold flowers who are forsaken but yet are bright, vibrant and are present everywhere where they form landscapes creating dreamscapes.

“Other than paintings there are some installations as well in different media. Adds Priyanka Aelay, “I have contributed my signature work. It is in pen and ink which has Japanese ink as well. It’s an abstract piece with intricate elements juxtaposing one another and thus fits into the scheme.”

— Saima Afreen saima@ newindianexpress .com @Sfreen