Towards a new future

HYDERABAD : Amit Singh, CEO, Yitsol Telecom & IoT labs which provides IoT Device Management Solutions, Telecom Network and Resource Management Solutions to their prestigious clients such as the Indian Army, AT&T, and Food Corporation of India speaks on the industry trends, demands for jobs and more. Excerpts:

How and when was Yitsol started?

It was started in year 2015, and in year 2019 I started with a focused initiative on Telecom & IoT. YITSOL-Telecom & IoT labs (To be rebranded as TelioLabs) has been started with the intent to be the Thought leader.

We started out of Hyderabad though as the infra and influx of new clients made the city a lucrative option to begin the entrepreneurial journey. The whole entrepreneurial ecosystem was buzzing with activity back in 2015 which made the client acquisition and talent pool retention an easy task to start on a self-sustaining journey. Though with time Hyderabad has come a long way, but it still it has to compete with other cities in terms of innovation and solutions brought in by Digital revolution.

Tell us about 5G and IoT implementation prospects in various sectors...

In collaboration with Tier 1 System Integrator and OEM partner’s we are working with Telcos and Enterprises to bring the power of technology to their IoT initiatives.

Enabling the partner with technical expertise in 5G testing and application design/development. We plan to work with Hyderabad based Pharma and manufacturing company, and work with them on offering nextgen IOT device management use cases.

What are the challenges and opportunities in the market?

Telecom operators have started discussion about the 5G roll out. At the same time many enterprises, specially in the manufacturing sector, are exploring the opportunities to implement IOT based digitalisation in their operations to achieve cost saving, and to bring efficiency. It will not just develop smart jobs but will also automate the city’s manufacturing sector.

What are the current and future trends in Industry?

From the technology perspective, IoT is moving beyond sensors and business is driving IOT utilisation at the application level also. Enterprises are looking for end to end business solutions which involve IoT bundled with analytics and artificial intelligence. In the coming months, trend would be remote management of industrial machines.

