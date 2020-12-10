STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Towards a new future

Amit Singh, CEO, Yitsol Telecom & IoT labs which provides IoT Device Management Solutions,

Published: 10th December 2020 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Amit Singh, CEO, Yitsol Telecom & IoT labs which provides IoT Device Management Solutions, Telecom Network and Resource Management Solutions to their prestigious clients such as the Indian Army, AT&T, and Food Corporation of India speaks on the industry trends, demands for jobs and more. Excerpts:

How and when was Yitsol started? 
It was started in year 2015, and in year 2019 I started with a focused initiative on Telecom & IoT. YITSOL-Telecom & IoT labs (To be rebranded as TelioLabs) has been started with the intent to be the Thought leader. 

We started out of Hyderabad though as the infra and influx of new clients made  the city a lucrative option to begin the entrepreneurial journey. The whole entrepreneurial ecosystem was buzzing with activity back in 2015 which made the client acquisition and talent pool retention an easy task to start on a self-sustaining journey. Though with time Hyderabad has come a long way, but it still it has to compete with other cities in terms of innovation and solutions brought in by Digital revolution.

Tell us about 5G and IoT implementation prospects in various sectors... 
In collaboration with Tier 1 System Integrator and OEM partner’s we are working with Telcos and Enterprises to bring the power of technology to their IoT initiatives.

Enabling the partner with technical expertise in 5G testing and application design/development. We plan to work with Hyderabad based Pharma and manufacturing company, and work with them on offering nextgen IOT device management use cases.

What are the challenges and opportunities in the market?
Telecom operators have started discussion about the 5G roll out. At the same time many enterprises, specially in the manufacturing sector, are exploring the opportunities to implement IOT based digitalisation in their operations to achieve cost saving, and to bring efficiency. It will not just develop smart jobs but will also automate the city’s manufacturing sector.

What are the current and future trends in Industry?
From the technology perspective, IoT is moving beyond sensors and business is driving IOT utilisation at the application level also. Enterprises are looking for end to end business solutions which involve IoT bundled with analytics and artificial intelligence. In the coming months, trend would be remote management of industrial machines. 

Not the right choice
BE CAREFUL When you buy Apple products from Apple store India… Their service and policies are one sided and terrible!! @Apple: [sic] tweeted Nagarjuna Akkineni @iamnagarjuna

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp