Hyderabad: ESI Hospital adds more facilities to fight Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several new medical services were launched in the ESI Hospital on Saturday by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday. These include an innovative Portable Point of Care RT-PCR machine, a Covid Safe Incubator for newborn babies and round-the-clock dialysis services within the hospital.

Kishan lauded the efforts of the hospital and medical college before and during the pandemic. He appreciated the fact that the Medical College had received an award as one of the best colleges in 2019.

“I am happy to see four more new medical services and facilities being made available in the medical college. This will eventually lead to further expansion of medical services,” said the MoS.

He further added that schemes like Ayushman Bharat which give an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh, Janaushadi Kendra which provides medicines at 50 to 90 per cent lesser cost than the market price and National Digital Health Mission would further help all sections of society access healthcare.