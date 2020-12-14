Clean-up works for Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad to resume soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To arrest algal bloom and foul odour in Hussainsagar, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has invited proposals from global agencies for taking up bioremediation works in the lake.

The objective of the intervention is to restore the natural ecosystem of the lake by eliminating foul smell emissions, growth of algal blooms and improving the quality of water by increasing the dissolved oxygen level. The stench from the lake became stronger recently as the remediation works using energy wave technology came to a halt from August this year.

According to HMDA officials, an eco-friendly microbial-based bioremediation approach is vital for reinstating the natural conditions of the lake. Proposals on proven technologies with regard to in-situ treatment of the lake using bioremediation to remove algal blooms are being sought.