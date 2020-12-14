Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya's car meets with minor accident on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya escaped unhurt when his vehicle veered off the road and ran into bushes on the roadside at Choutuppal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

According to primary information, the steering wheel of the vehicle got stuck suddenly, resulting in the driver losing control.

The vehicle went off the road running over bushes and came to a halt. He was immediately shifted into another vehicle and continued his journey. Dattatreya was travelling to Nalgonda to attend a private programme.

According to police, Dattatreya started from his Hyderabad residence in the morning. Around 11:15 am, when his convoy was travelling through Khaitapuram village of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri Bhongir district, the driver noticed that the steering wheel has got stuck. It immediately went out of control and veered off the highway.

Security personnel and staff from other vehicles in the convoy rushed to the car and rescued Dattatreya. DCP Bhongir K Narayana Reddy said they have started an inquiry into the incident.

