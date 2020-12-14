STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya's car meets with minor accident on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

He was immediately shifted into another vehicle and continued his journey.

Published: 14th December 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya escaped unhurt when his vehicle veered off the road and ran into bushes on the roadside at Choutuppal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. 
According to primary information, the steering wheel of the vehicle got stuck suddenly, resulting in the driver losing control. 

The vehicle went off the road running over bushes and came to a halt. He was immediately shifted into another vehicle and continued his journey. Dattatreya was travelling to Nalgonda to attend a private programme.

According to police, Dattatreya started from his Hyderabad residence in the morning. Around 11:15 am, when his convoy was travelling through Khaitapuram village of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri Bhongir district, the driver noticed that the steering wheel has got stuck. It immediately went out of control and veered off the highway. 

Security personnel and staff from other vehicles in the convoy rushed to the car and rescued Dattatreya. DCP Bhongir K Narayana Reddy said they have started an inquiry into the incident.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandaru Dattatreya Himachal Pradesh Governor
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp