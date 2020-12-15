STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
70% users feel excessive use of smartphones impacts their health  

As the smartphone becomes the centre of universe in our lives, its impact on society, on behaviours and every day human connections is significant.

Published: 15th December 2020 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 10:43 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sixty six percent of Indians believe that their smartphone improves their quality of life. Still, a shocking 70% of Indians feel that if their smartphone usage continues increasing, it is likely to impact their mental/physical health. Additionally, 74% of respondents said that periodically switching off their mobile phone can help them spend more time with family. However, only 18% of users have actually switched off their phone on their own. These are some of the findings the the second edition of the study titled ‘Smartphones and their impact on human relationships 2020’ by smartphone brand Vivo announced on Monday.

As the smartphone becomes the centre of universe in our lives, its impact on society, on behaviours and every day human connections is significant. The study evaluates and throws light on the various dimensions of increasing smartphone usage – extent of usage, impact of lock down on usage patterns, impact on personal health and social relationships. The study was commissioned by Vivo and executed by CyberMedia Research (CMR), a market research and advisory firm, across top eight cities in India including Hyderabad. The report focussed on youth, working professionals and housewives spanning the age groups of 15 to 45. The total number of respondents were 2000 out of which 30% were females and 70% were males. 

Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, “The year 2020 was unusual – a year that nobody had imagined. Amidst the socially distant lives that the pandemic pushed us to lead, the smartphone emerged as the central nervous system for everything – be it working or learning from home or staying connected with friends and family. However, while smartphones have given much-needed flexibility to people, its excessive use has led to addiction among users, and that in turn is impacting human relationships and behaviour. The study was to sensitise people about the benefits of responsible use of smartphones.

Interesting revelations 

25% increase in average daily time spent on smartphone has increased in the post-COVID era
Indians are spending more time on smartphone since lockdown (April 2020) – OTT (59%), Social Media (55%) and Gaming (45%)
The smartphones is the central nervous system for everything that consumers do.
79% users agree that a smartphone helps them stay connected with their loved ones
88% users agree that people point them out for using the phone when they are with them
46% people pick up the phone at least five times in an hour-long conversation
70% users feel excessive use of smartphones is impacting their mental and physical health

