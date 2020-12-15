STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad NGO seeks probe into terror angle in gangster Nayeem's cases

NGO Forum for Good Governance appealed to the Governor to instruct the Chief Secretary for inquiry as to how Nayeem could get 24 guns, registration of thousands of acres of land.

Gangster Nayeem

Gangster Nayeem (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based NGO Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has written to the Governor of Telangana, seeking a detailed inquiry into gangster Nayeem's cases. Citing an RTI response from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing Nayeem's cases, FGG sought a detailed inquiry from the angle of his terror links.

The RTI response states that Nayeem possessed 24 firearms, including three AK47 rifles and a sten gun. FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy, in the letter to the Governor, stated that gun license are issued after several police inquiries while licenses for guns like AK 47 or sten gun are not even issued. 

Citing the RTI response that states that 752 land documents were seized after Nayeem's death in an encounter at Shadnagar in August 2016, Padmanabha Reddy stated that registering a sale of land demands many records and link documents while photographs and fingerprints are also collected. 

But Nayeen got thousands of acres of lands and it can only happen with an active cooperation and connivance of the Revenue and Registration officials.The RTI response also shows that 602 mobile phones and 130 diaries have been seized.

FGG appealed to the Governor to instruct the Chief Secretary for inquiry as to how Nayeem could get 24 guns, registration of thousands of acres of land and to reveal the names of officials involved in the case by revealing the details in 130 diaries.

