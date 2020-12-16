STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad drugs raid: DRI grills PhD holder for 'links' with Mumbai underworld

The DRI officials had intercepted the accused duo and seized 3.156 kg of Mephedrone worth Rs 63.12 lakh when the substance was changing hands.

Published: 16th December 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which had recently arrested a PhD holder for manufacturing psychotropic substances and raided his lab here, is probing if he has links with the Mumbai underworld. The accused had been manufacturing Mephedrone and supplying it to clients in Mumbai. The receiver, who was arrested along with him on December 11, belongs to country’s financial capital.

The DRI officials had intercepted the duo and seized 3.156 kg of Mephedrone worth Rs 63.12 lakh when the substance was changing hands. That's when the officials found that the receiver had been working for Mumbai-based networks. They also learnt that a majority of the manufacturer’s clients were in Mumbai. 

The officials said they will probe the case from all angles, including the connection with underworld networks. The manufacturer, who had been illegally running the private lab for around a year, had manufactured 100 kg of Mephedrone which is worth Rs 20 crore within the country and Rs 100 crore abroad.

The officials are trying to find out if the accused, an employee of a pharmaceutical firm and a PhD holder in chemistry, had supplied the substance in Hyderabad or any other city in the country. 

DRI officials seize Rs 12.40 lakh in cash

On December 11, the DRI officials seized Rs 12.40 lakh in cash and 112 g of Mephedrone samples of varying purities from the manufacturer’s house. In addition to these, 219.5 kg of raw material, used to make Mephedrone, was seized. The raw material is enough to make 20 kg of the psychotropic substance

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Hyderabad drugs raid
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp