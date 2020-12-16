STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Osmania Hospital physician booked for harassing NIMS doctor

The police said the woman had befriended Sidhardh on Facebook as the two, being doctors, have many common friends on the social media platform.

Published: 16th December 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Punjagutta police have a booked a doctor of the Osmania Hospital for allegedly harassing a woman to marry him. The victim, a 22-year-old second-year resident doctor in the anaesthesia department at NIMS, has lodged a complaint against Dr Sidhardh, a physician, accusing him of stalking and harassing her.

Sub-Inspector D Nagaraju said that a case under Sections 354D and 506 of the IPC has been registered against him, and investigation is underway.

The police said the woman had befriended Sidhardh on Facebook as the two, being doctors, have many common friends on the social media platform. Later, he proposed to her for marriage, but she refused. Nevertheless, they continued to be friends.

Meanwhile, the woman started receiving marriage proposals but found that the prospective grooms had been getting abusive and false messages about her. Suspecting Sidhardh, she confronted him but he denied his involvement.  

Later, when she cornered him again, he said that he and his friend had been sending the messages. Ever since, he had been stalking and harassing her over calls and messages. His sister also used to help him and call her continuously. The woman further alleged that Sidhardh’s family had been pressuring her to marry him, despite knowing the current situation. 

On the night of December 7, Sidhardh barged into her room and locked her in for an hour. Later at midnight, he created nuisance outside the college hostel in a drunken state. Police personnel deployed at the outpost in the hospital campus rushed to the spot and controlled him. Even after that, he continued to stalk and call the complainant, her friends and brother.

Duo befriended each other on Facebook

A 22-year-old second-year resident doctor of NIMS has lodged a complaint against Dr Sidhardh, a physician, accusing him of stalking, harassing her. They had befriended each other on Facebook

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjagutta police Hyderabad doctors harassment Hyderabad Police Osmania Hospital NIMS
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp