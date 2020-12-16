Hyderabad: Osmania Hospital physician booked for harassing NIMS doctor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Punjagutta police have a booked a doctor of the Osmania Hospital for allegedly harassing a woman to marry him. The victim, a 22-year-old second-year resident doctor in the anaesthesia department at NIMS, has lodged a complaint against Dr Sidhardh, a physician, accusing him of stalking and harassing her.

Sub-Inspector D Nagaraju said that a case under Sections 354D and 506 of the IPC has been registered against him, and investigation is underway.

The police said the woman had befriended Sidhardh on Facebook as the two, being doctors, have many common friends on the social media platform. Later, he proposed to her for marriage, but she refused. Nevertheless, they continued to be friends.

Meanwhile, the woman started receiving marriage proposals but found that the prospective grooms had been getting abusive and false messages about her. Suspecting Sidhardh, she confronted him but he denied his involvement.

Later, when she cornered him again, he said that he and his friend had been sending the messages. Ever since, he had been stalking and harassing her over calls and messages. His sister also used to help him and call her continuously. The woman further alleged that Sidhardh’s family had been pressuring her to marry him, despite knowing the current situation.

On the night of December 7, Sidhardh barged into her room and locked her in for an hour. Later at midnight, he created nuisance outside the college hostel in a drunken state. Police personnel deployed at the outpost in the hospital campus rushed to the spot and controlled him. Even after that, he continued to stalk and call the complainant, her friends and brother.

Duo befriended each other on Facebook

