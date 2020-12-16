STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reality, untainted

Sumanth is a contemporary, fine artist who works with charcoal and acrylic mediums.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi youngster  Sumanth Marda is a hyper-realistic artist and he says he loves capturing untainted human emotions. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Secretary, Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana inaugurated the week-long exhibition being organised by Castle Art City at Gallery 78 in Hitech City, Hyderabad, 

Sumanth is a contemporary, fine artist who works with charcoal and acrylic mediums. After earning a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science from Osmania University, Hyderabad, he acquired a Bachelor of Fine Art in Animation degree from the Academy of Art University, San Francisco. After a 10-year long career in the animation industry, Sumanth is now focusing on creating monochromatic works in charcoal, which mainly depict the natural world and are realistic in nature. The week-long exhibition has attracted city’s well-known art connoisseurs, literary luminaries, and artists.

Sumanth says, “ I draw my inspiration from people. For instance, in my work titled  Innocence, Edulabad, India (84” x 54”), which happens to be one of my first large artworks, done purely with charcoal, I wanted to capture pure untainted emotions. In my quest to capture humans who evoke an emotional interest in me, I traveled to Visakhapatnam, hired a car, and ventured deep into the jungles on the Andhra-Odisha border in search of tribals living in seclusion. I passed by several empty houses with a camera in hand until I came across a grandmother embracing her grandchild. For those few moments, we all shared the same feeling. “Khushi” -- Happiness. The work is exhibited here titled Khushi, Mallivalasa, India.”

Castle Art City (CAC) is envisaged to be an epicenter of art from all over the world. Founded by like-minded entrepreneurs who share a common passion for art, CAC is being developed close to Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana. The founders of Castle Art City are soliciting strategic and business partners in the space of investments, knowledge sharing, branding, networking, advisory, and academia.Ramakanth Thumrugoti of CAC said “We will be discovering new talents and presenting their works to a distinguished audience.”

