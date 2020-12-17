STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call for free medicine

Using a special platform, the volunteers help the patients get the tele treatment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Much has been said about how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the whole world – every person and all sectors and fields of work at all levels.  However, among the most badly hit has been thealthcare. On one hand, doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals are at the frontlines and risking their lives and the wellbeing of their families everyday. On the other hand, patients in need of medical care are postponing their medical procedures, surgeries and even annual or regular checkups for fear of infection when they visit clinics and hospitals. 

Covid-19 response
As a response to this situation, the social-service organisation Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Telangana, in association with Sri Sathya Sai Trust has launched the Telemedicine Services in Telangana. This has been named Sri Sathya Sai Praana Mitra service after the spiritual guru and philanthropist Sri Sathya Sai Baba who founded this charitable organisation. It is an entirely free service and available to anyone in need without distinction of caste, creed, etc. The Telemedicine Services in Telangana is available in General Medicine, Pediatrics, Gynecology, ENT, Cardiology, Dentistry, Neurology, Orthopedic, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Pulmonology and Neonatology specialties. The doctors are highly trained specialists and many work in top corporate hospitals.

When and where
Telemedicine services are available twice in a week i.e. on Saturday and Sundays. Patients have to call the number (040) 48215151 but  only on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am-12 noon. A special software has been developed for this Seva and around 40 volunteers have been trained in the necessary technical knowhow to receive calls, coordinate with the doctors, and fix an appointment with a specialist from a relevant department. The doctor not only gives his medical advice but also does a follow-up on a later date with the patient and this too is being done telephonically. Needless to say, even the follow-ups are a free service. 

Volunteer work
So far, nearly one thousand patients have availed of this service. According to the organisation, the total number of outbound calls is close to 5,000. The volunteers call back the patients at various stages  for organising interaction with doctors, verifying the reports, sending the medical prescriptions, follow-up action, etc. The serive which began in August is actually operational in 13 states across India. The telephone number (040) 48215151 is not chargeable to the caller and the same number is accessible to all people across the country. At a time several volunteers can receive calls simultaneously from many patients because of the special software designed for this purpose.

Doc talk
How do the doctors find time and energy for these kind of free services amid  their busy schedule? A summary of their replies: “As successful, highly educated professionals, we also feel the need to do some charity and give back to society. So, when a reputed and credible social-service organisation is providing the means, we are happy to participate.” The organisation is rendering medical services for over  four decades through medical camps in cities and  remote villages including tribal areas across India including Telangana. Mobile medical vans,  super-speciality hospitals and  general hospitals all of which offer zero-cost treatment are  part of these massive medical services.

— Aruna Chandaraju

