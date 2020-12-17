STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Living one day at a time

We have all heard of the idiom ‘take one day at a time’, which means to deal with each day’s problems as they come instead of worrying about the future.

Published: 17th December 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  We have all heard of the idiom ‘take one day at a time’, which means to deal with each day’s problems as they come instead of worrying about the future. Naropanth Santoshi from Miyapur, Hyderabad, who goes by the name ‘Yours Truly San’ on YouTube, literally lives every day just like that. 

Diagnosed with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (a genetically and clinically heterogeneous group of rare muscular dystrophies) when she was 25, the 37-year-old, though wheelchair-bound for the past few years does not let that deter her from dreaming about every day full of possibilities.

An MCA graduate who works as a senior analyst at an IT company, Santoshi has started a 21-day ‘micro thought-provoking challenge’ on her YouTube channel. The reason behind her challenge: “We have become impatient and we complain about every small thing, instead of being grateful for what we have.” 

In the challenge which has finished eight of the 21 days, she comes up with a new thought “which might transform us for a better future.” She says, she wants people to introspect and “Uses the perspectives of a wheelchair-bound person and other personal experiences for content.” She adds, “The societal transformation happens with an individual, collectively making a better society.”

Until now the short three-minute thought-provoking videos in English have covered ‘how not to lose balance and catch the wrong path, even when life is hard on you’, ‘misuse of disabled parking, lifts, escalator and staircase’, ‘complaining’, ‘concept of unlearning’, ‘love/hate’, ‘discipline/patience’, ‘anger issues’ and ‘self-love’. Some of the other concepts she will be talking about will be on celebrating life and acceptance.

Why 21 days? Santoshi answers, “According to research it takes 21-28 days for a mindset to change.” The challenge is uploaded on her channel at 6 pm daily. “I want people to slow down, stay calm, introspect and enjoy their lives,” she says. “We have had a super rough 2020. All we can do is to hope and pray for a better 2021,” she adds.

— Tamanna S Mehdi  tamanna@newindianexpress.com  @tamannamehdi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp