STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

As promised, Hyderabad gets 20,000 litres of free drinking water every month

Officials said that till orders and guidelines are issued by the State government, the Water Board will continue to supply water to eligible consumers, which was started from December 5.

Published: 18th December 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Drinking water

For representational purposes

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad's Water Board has started providing up to 20,000 litres of drinking water per month free of cost to domestic households from the first week of December. As many as 9.84 lakh households will benefit under the scheme.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will incur about Rs 35-40 crore per month or Rs 400 crore per annum by supplying the water, which would be reimbursed by the State government. "We are fulfilling the promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao last month to supply drinking water to households living in Greater Hyderabad limits," a senior Water Board officials told The New Indian Express.

Officials said that till orders and guidelines are issued by the State government, the Board will continue to supply water to eligible consumers, which was started from December 5.

For households that consume about 20 kl litres per month, the monthly bill comes up to around Rs 320-325, which will be waived off. A team of Water Board officials visited Delhi to study the model being deployed there.

To ensure that every household gets 20 kL litres water, the Board is drawing an additional 90 million gallons of water per day (MGD) from Singur, Manjira, Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs. The Board is now drawing 536 MGD of water daily from these reservoirs.

If consumers claim that they are not getting 20 kL of water, the same would be proved through readings of the water metre at their homes. If the houses don’t have the metres, the Board will install them. Some managers will be appointed to monitor the supply. 

Consumers need to furnish proof of Aadhaar

Eligible beneficiaries should furnish proof of possession of an Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication as per the orders of the State government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad water supply Hyderabad drinking water HMWSSB Hyderabad free water
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp