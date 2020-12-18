Student crashes bike near cable bridge in Hyderabad, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old engineering student, V Shiva Kumar, who was riding a bike with two others on the pillion died in an accident on the flyover abutting the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge. Shiva, who was drunk and did not have a driver's licence crashed the bike into the divider on the flyover at 3.30 am on Thursday.

His friends Prashanth and Vijay sustained injuries. The trio, students of a college in Medchal, celebrated Prashanth’s birthday at their place in Yousufguda and partied over drinks. Shiva died while undergoing treatment at the hospital while the other two survived.

P Ravindra Prasad, Inspector Madhapur police station said a case under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, abetment, has been registered against the Vijay and Prashanth. This is because they allowed Shiva to ride the bike, despite knowing that he did not have a license and was under the influence of alcohol. The three friends hail from Rajanna Siricilla district. Shiva’s family has donated his eyes.