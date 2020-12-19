An array of Biryanis and Pulaos for the true blue Hyderabadi

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

HYDERABAD : The best way to win over Hyderabadis is to give them a choice of biryanis and pulaos ... and they love you back forever. ITC Hotels Kakatiya and Kohenur seem to believe in the ‘one true love called Biryani’ of the Hyderabadi and has launched ‘Biryani & Pulao Collection’ in the city.

From the spicy Telugu Konaseema Kodi Pulao (slow cooked chicken pulao with poppy seeds, chilies and spices) to Metiabruz Biryani (from Metiabruz on the outskirts of Kolkata made of golden brown potatoes, boiled eggs, tender mutton with fragrant rice) in the non-vegetarian to the classy Subz Paneer Pulao (with cottage cheese and seasonal vegetables cooked on dum) to the Nimona Mirch Pulao (Delhi specialty of whole salan chilies, stuffed with spiced pea puree and teamed with fragrant basmati rice), every preparation seems like a treat to the biryani city.

There are four varieties in the veg and six in the non-veg section. One can choose from among Mirchi Baingan ka Salan, Anar Kheera Raita, Onion Pachadi or Sarson ka Raita as an accompaniment. All these with Gulab Jamun as compliments! None of the pulaos or biryanis have overpowering masalas or pungent spices. Cooked with extra long grain, the food is sent home in environment-friendly corrugated paper boxes with instructions on when to consume and how to pre-heat.

Available on prominent food aggregator platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy and EazyDiner, it can also be ordered via the ITC F&B App and Takeaway option. All deliveries will be enabled via ITC Hotels’ in-house car fleet with the ‘SAFE Car Promise’. The take-out counter at each ITC Hotel has also been enhanced with hand sanitizers and thermometers to corroborate the health parameters of local food delivery partners.

ITC Hotels has also enabled ‘no contact’ deliveries on all pre-paid orders and has implemented stringent measures and protocols, including mandatory temperature checks for all chefs and food and beverage associates as part of its safe ‘WeAssure’ programme. Anil Chadha, COO-ITC Hotels says, “This collection covers biryani and pulao from all four regions-north, south, east and west.” The new menu whose price ranges from Rs 625-Rs 825 comes with dietary indicators, enabling diners to pre-advice on allergy ingredients.

