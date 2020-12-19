Animal water bowl project wins big award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The Animals Water Bowl Project Trust, started by Hyderabad-based social ideator Lakshman Molleti, has won the Shining World Compassion Award given by Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association.

The Trust distributes water bowls free of cost so that stray animals do not go thirsty. One can request for a bowl by filling a form on their website. The founder, who is a former software professional, says: “I was touched by the plight of animals who drink water from gutter, or develop skin infection due to scarcity of clean drinking water.

Most of our water bodies are polluted today, and it’s a myth that animals have access to clean water through all seasons. That is why, I started this project, so that every stray animal has access to safe drinking water around the clock throughout the year.

This world will be more balanced if every human on this planet lives a simple lifestyle and supports all animals equally.” AWBP is now working on a course on compassion for animals that can be taught in schools.