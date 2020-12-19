Hyderabad: Osmania University tells 'illegal' hostellers to vacate after attack on student leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the ruckus in Osmania University on Wednesday midnight when a student leader was beaten up in the hostel room where he was staying allegedly by TRS workers, the university on Friday directed all those staying unauthorisedly in its hostels to vacate the premises immediately.

It also warned that if anyone fails to follow the orders, then police and legal action for trespassing will be initiated. The OU had shut all the hostels in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and as per government’s instructions disconnected water and power supply to all hostels. As per university sources, around 200-300 persons are living in the university illegally even though the hostels are not yet open.

The university in a press release on Friday said, "...recently, the University noticed that few persons in the guise of students are staying in the hostel rooms unauthorisedly even though there is no water and power supply. Because of this there is a law and order problem in the University."

It further said, "The University has taken a serious note of the illegal and unauthorised stay in the hostels which is in violation of rules in force."