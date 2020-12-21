Body found in Hyderabad's Durgam Cheruvu lake, police suspect suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of a youngster was found in the Durgam Cheruvu on Sunday. Police suspect that the victim, Sheikh Bilal Hussain, jumped into the lake from the new cable bridge and died by suicide. Alerted by visitors on the bridge, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the lake. He was identified based on a copy of Aadhar card, which was found in his pocket.

A flight ticket was also found in his pocket, which showed that he took an Indigo flight from Vizag to Hyderabad on Friday morning. Hussain hailed from Visakhapatnam. It is suspected that he took the extreme step as he was upset over not getting a job. Further investigation is underway, said cops.