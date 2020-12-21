No payment, no work, say GHMC contractors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Contractor’s Association have decided to continue their protest — “No payment, No work’’ as they are not satisfied with the release order of Rs 45 crore issued by GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar towards clearing the pending bills for various works.

“There are almost 3,000 contractors and we are not satisfied with the release of Rs 45 crore. The association has been demanding release of at least Rs 200 crore out of the dues worth Rs 350 crore. The association has decided not to take up any works till Rs 200 crore is released,’’ the association general secretary R Hanumanth Sagar told Express.

The association members and contractors will hold demonstration at GHMC head office and later submit a representation to the Commissioner. Based on Commissioner’s response, further action would be announced, he said.Hanumanth Sagar said that Rs 45 crore dues were released only upto September 10, 2020, which was not sufficient and at least two months pending dues of Rs 200 crore should be released to pay the financiers, suppliers, regular EMIs to financial institutions and banks, workers and labourers.

The contractors have stopped the ongoing civil works in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits such as laying of concrete cement, bitumen, VDCC roads, stormwater drains, RCC box drains, footpath improvements, desilting of drains and nalas and other works since last many days.Hanumanth Sagar said the State government was promptly releasing funds for the big firms who were taking up Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), however, showing step motherly treatment towards small contractors.

45 cr dues were released upto September 10 this year by GHMC