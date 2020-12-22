STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MLA Raja Singh terms Telangana police 'brokers', top cop Sajjanar warns of legal action

Raja Singh made the comments after he along with his team rescued cows being transported in a specially designed container vehicle at Shamshabad

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to the allegations of BJP MLA Raja Singh that the Telangana police have become brokers and are working hand in glove with gangs involved in illegal transportation of cows to slaughter houses, Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said it has become a fashion these days to speak against the police department, DGP and police personnel.

Blasting Raja Singh for his comments on the police, Sajjanar said they will explore legal options against him.

Expressing displeasure, he added that being a person holding a constitutional position, it is sad to hear such allegations from him, especially on the police department. “He is responsible and should maintain some decorum while making such comments, instead of making baseless allegations,” said Sajjanar. He also demanded proof for the allegations made.  

Sajjanar also appealed to bring any such illegal activities to their notice. “They can approach the local police or the DCPs and even the commissioner and we will definitely take action against those involved. Instead of following the procedure, making such comments is uncalled for,” he said.

Raja Singh made the comments after he along with his team rescued cows being transported in a specially designed container vehicle at Shamshabad. He alleged that instead of curbing the illegal transportation and cow slaughter, police are harassing their karyakartas with their high-handedness and even booking cases.

“We found that a sub-inspector from Kothur police station in Cyberabad is supplying vehicles to these gangs for easy transportation. Why are police working with these people and collecting money from them? If the salary is not sufficient, we will beg and give them the money. But I request them not to commit a sin by supporting cow slaughter,” he said.

He also questioned why the police were not able to stop illegal transportation of cows, when their karyakartas are doing it successfully.

