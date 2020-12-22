Fraud alert: Cyberabad Police writes to Google Play Store over 259 'micro-loan' apps

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police investigating harassment by loan applications, have so far found 259 micro-loan apps, which have been trapping vulnerable people in the city.

They have written to Google Play Store seeking information regarding all these apps. Cyberabad police told Express that in the cases registered so far, the victims had availed an average of Rs 5,000 loan from each loan app. To repay the loan, they again availed loans from other apps and were eventually trapped in a vicious cycle.

“We have asked the Play store to share details of those who have uploaded the app on the platform. We are also tracking the callers, who are harassing people in different ways for loan recovery,” said the investigators.

So far, 10 harassment cases have been registered at Hyderabad, followed by six at Cyberabad, and two at Rachakonda cybercrime wings. The Cybercrime wings are also analysing the documents seized from the organisers in Gachibowli and other parts of the city, to know how the entire set up worked.