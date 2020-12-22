Hyderabad safer than New York, Paris and London, says city Police Commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the city’s crime rate has gone down by 10 per cent, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the rate of conviction of criminals has gone up as investigation officers have been building strong cases against them.

Anjani Kumar announced the city’s annual crime report here on Monday. “The number of cases registered under the IPC this year was 22,641, while in 2019, it was 25,187. The overall crime rate has reduced by 10 per cent, bodily offences have gone down by 26 per cent, grave bodily crimes reduced by 14 per cent, nongrave crimes have gone down by 29 per cent, and all property crime had decreased by 27 per cent,” Anjani Kumar said.

He attributed the decline in crime rate to Hyderabad police’s continuous criminal tracking efforts. As many as 109 notorious offenders were detained under the PD Act by the police, and as many as 4,660 modus operandi offenders were checked 15,202 times, Anjani Kumar said. “If we compare our crime rate to that of international cities, Hyderabad is safer than New York, Los Angles, London, Paris and Chicago. It is also safer than Indian cities like Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore,” he said.