NCBC reprimands University of Hyderabad over denial of PhD admission to OBC student

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Achary Thalloju, a member of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), pulled up the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in an issue pertaining to the admission of a candidate from the OBC community to the PhD course at the Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP).

The NCBC had received a petition from the OBC student alleging that the university had denied him admission for PhD in spite of him securing the highest marks in the entrance exam and interview. As per a communication dated December 12, 2020, from the NCBC member to the UoH, the former said that he “strongly feels” that Muktheshwar, the student, was “personally targeted”.

The communication has directed the UoH to “immediately rectify” the mistake and admit the student into the PhD programme at CSSEIP. It also sought an action report within 15 days. According to the communication, the OBC student had secured the highest marks in the written examination and interview. However, based on a few complaints, a Dean’s Committee was formed, which reevaluated his marks for publication and research experience.

After that, the OBC student’s position dropped from first to eleventh, and he was denied admission. Speaking with reference to the said Dean’s Committee, the NCBC member said that there were committees in the university, which were functioning “at their whims and fancies”, overriding the Admission Committee.