Oppo to set up 5G innovation lab in Hyderabad 

Oishani Mojumder

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chinese smartphone manufacturing major, Oppo has announced setting up of a 5G Innovation Lab at its Hyderabad R&D centre. The new lab will intensify the development of core product technologies for the 5G ecosystem and accelerate its rollout in the country.Oppo will also be setting up three more functional labs dedicated to camera, power & battery and performance in order to continue fulfilling its commitment to ground-breaking innovation.

These labs will focus on creating the latest and the most advanced technologies for the world. Indian team will also be leading innovations for other countries including Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan and Europe.Commenting on the launch of the 5G lab, Tasleem Arif, vice-president and head of R&D, Oppo India, said: “5G development is a key focus area for Oppo and our R&D facility is working round the clock towards strengthening India’s technology base.”

“With this lab setup, while we work towards developing core technologies for the 5G era and strengthen the overall ecosystem, we also aim to support India in its 5G journey. The technologies developed at the lab will mark a global footprint while promising our vision to make India an innovation hub,” he added.

As of September, 2020, Oppo has submitted over 3,000 5G standard-related proposals to 3GPP, declared over 1,000 families of 5G standard patents to the ETSI.

The brand, according to Japanese research institution NGB Corporation, is among the top 10 companies regarding the number of declared 5G patent families. It has deployed its 5G standard patents in over 20 countries.