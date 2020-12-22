STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Staff well-being, work-life balance now workplace imperatives’

More than two in five employers said the decisions taken at the outset of the pandemic were effective in ensuring their business continuity.

Published: 22nd December 2020 08:55 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  About 64% and 56% Indian workers respectively said they were optimistic about their chances at better career opportunities, and a pay rise in 2021. a global study by Indeed, a job site, has found. Yet, 54% said they would not pursue other job opportunities even if approached by other employers, some citing current workplace satisfaction, with most citing job insecurity.

More than two in five employers said the decisions taken at the outset of the pandemic were effective in ensuring their business continuity. 66% employers also credited their workforce for pulling together and helping their company in this time of crisis. 

Although forced into lockdown this year, Indian workers cited greater family time and inclusion/flexibility as positive side effects. 2 in 5 workers said “more time with family” and “more opportunities to work from home” had the biggest impact on their personal circumstances in 2020.

The study notes interestingly that both Indian employers and workers share polarized views about work-life balance and how they expect the future to pan out. 41% employers and 39% employees said lines between work and life have permanently blurred, with another 40% employers and employees saying lines are more separate than ever.

As Indian workers look to the future, a 59% majority said they expected workplaces in 2021 to show greater consideration to hygiene, health and safety, with another 44% citing mental wellbeing as the second most important consideration. On cue, one in two employers said that social distancing and hygiene measures would be a priority while implementing new workplace policies in 2021.

Embracing hybrid work as the future of work, more than 7 in 10 employers said they would increase work-from-home options, with another 59% stating improved flexible work options as an important consideration while implementing new workplace policies. Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said, “Our study also shows that employee well-being and work-life balance are now workplace imperatives, while skilling will be an important conversation for organizations to drive in 2021.

As the world’s second largest labour market moves towards its economic recovery, how organisations redefine their talent strategies and workplace practices, will play a critical role in how India prepares for the future of work.”

Growth in job postings was -18.5% in November 2020, from -50% in June-July 2020. Concurring with this sentiment while responding to their 2021 hiring plans in the study, 37% Indian employers said they planned to hire at higher volumes than before the pandemic.

