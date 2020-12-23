Getting teens to appreciate, love India

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Manohar Mahavadi from Fremont, California, and Hindu Community and Culture Centre, Livermore Temple in California, are on a mission to get the Indian teenager to fall in love with India and its greatness again. As part of this, they are hosting the Global Hindu Teens Conference between January 15 and March 7, 2021.

Manohar, who hails from Hyderabad and is currently Youth and Education Chair at the temple and works in California, says that the current generation needs to appreciate the glorious past of India to be able to love India and be proud to be an Indian.

From zero to yoga to Ayurveda, India has made milestone contributions to the world and it’s time the Gen X appreciates this and embraces our culture, he says. “So instead of talking to them, we want to involve them and the Teens Conference is participative in nature. We are calling teenagers from across all countries to submit a video and a write-up about ‘Pre-20th Century Contributions of Hindu Society to Development, Peace and Prosperity’.

Participants will need to research Hindu society’s contribution to science, technology, mathematics, medicine, music, astronomy, yoga and martial arts. To motivate them, we also have prizes worth hundreds of dollars,” he informs. He believes that the research will help them understand our country better. The objective of this meet is to promote interest and knowledge in teenagers about great contributions of early Hindu society to humanity and develop pride in their Hindu heritage.

Participants should be in the age group of 13-19 years and submit a short video of less than six minutes. Submissions will be accepted starting January 15, 2021 and last date of submission is February 15, 2021. Submitted videos and the write-up will be evaluated by a panel of judges from different fields and winners will be awarded special recognition and cash prizes. Participants should pre-register on https://livermoretemple.org/youthconf.pdf. They are also planning to do a social media blitzkreig and via WhatsApp to get teenagers to take part in the conference.