STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Getting teens to appreciate, love India

From zero to yoga to Ayurveda, India has made milestone contributions to the world and it’s time the Gen X appreciates this and embraces the culture.

Published: 23rd December 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Participants should be in the age group of 13-19 years and submit a short video of less than six minutes.

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Manohar Mahavadi from Fremont, California, and Hindu Community and Culture Centre, Livermore Temple in California, are on a mission to get the Indian teenager to fall in love with India and its greatness again. As part of this, they are hosting the Global Hindu Teens Conference between January 15 and March 7,  2021.

Manohar, who hails from Hyderabad and is currently Youth and Education Chair at the temple and works in California, says that the current generation needs to appreciate the glorious past of India to be able to love India and be proud to be an Indian. 

From zero to yoga to Ayurveda, India has made milestone contributions to the world and it’s time the Gen X appreciates this and embraces our culture, he says. “So instead of talking to them, we want to involve them and the Teens Conference is participative in nature. We are calling teenagers from across all countries to submit a video and a write-up about ‘Pre-20th Century Contributions of Hindu Society to Development, Peace and Prosperity’.

Participants will need to research Hindu society’s contribution to science, technology, mathematics, medicine, music, astronomy, yoga and martial arts. To motivate them, we also have prizes worth hundreds of dollars,” he informs. He believes that the research will help them understand our country better. The objective of this meet is to promote interest and knowledge in teenagers about great contributions of early Hindu society to humanity and develop pride in their Hindu heritage. 

Participants should be in the age group of 13-19 years and submit a short video of less than six minutes. Submissions will be accepted starting January 15, 2021 and last date of submission is February 15, 2021. Submitted videos and the write-up will be evaluated by a panel of judges from different fields and winners will be awarded special recognition and cash prizes. Participants should pre-register on https://livermoretemple.org/youthconf.pdf. They are also planning to do a social media blitzkreig and via WhatsApp to get teenagers to take part in the conference. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manohar Mahavadi
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp