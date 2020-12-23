Ingredients for a merry merry Christmas

RASHMI GOPAL RAO By

HYDERABAD : Hot chocolate, ginger bread, plum cake, cosy throws, foggy days, family parties and a lush fir tree beautifully decked up in a corner…. well, what’s not to love about Christmas? A time to rejoice and reflect, Christmas is all about welcoming the spirit of Yuletide and the season to be jolly and grateful.

Christmas is quintessentially all about greens, whites and red; of lights, stars, snowflakes, bells, baubles, reindeer, sleigh, mistletoes, wreaths and many such time-honoured traditions. So, while you get your homes ready and soak in the Christmas spirit, here is a look at some unique rituals and the significance associated with these ornaments.

Christmas Tree: Using fir and pine trees for festive décor has been a tradition since time immemorial and was earlier associated with the dark, cold days of the winter solstice. These evergreen trees symbolized spring, perseverance and the persistence of life. The earliest record of the fir trees being used for Christmas dates back to the 16th century in Germany when the famous religious leader Martin Luther lighted candles under the tree.

Wreath: Used widely in many cultures, wreathes have been associated with status, victory and the circle of eternal life. “Christmas wreaths are considered to be representative of the unending love of God. The red berries and thorny leaves that are traditionally used for making them symbolise the thorny crown worn by Jesus and the drops of blood it drew” say Aditi and Atisi, Founders, Fitoori Banjaaran who make Christmas ornaments using fabric, beads and macramé.

Bells and Baubles: from heralding arrivals, to making announcements and as warning signs, the ringing of bells symbolize myriad events. Christmas bells are a call for celebration, welcoming baby Jesus into the world. Baubles were first invented in the 1800s by Hans Greiner when he made glass ornaments in the shape of fruit and nuts.

This one has many connotations. While some say the “J” shape stands for ‘Jesus’, others believe that the white colour of the cane symbolizes purity and the three red stripes represent Jesus’ blood.

A popular ornament used to put in gifts, this one is associated with the story of St Nicholas helping three poor sisters by filling their stockings with gold when they were left at the fireplace to dry. Since then, children have been leaving stockings and shoes outside doors on Christmas eve for their favourite Santa to come in in his sleigh drawn by the reindeer and deliver his gifts.

Since it snows in most of the Western countries during Christmas, snowflakes are intrinsically associated with the festival and symbolize the intricate beauty of nature and God’s creativity. The hexagonal structure of the snowflake resembles a snow star and stars are again an integral part of Christmas decorations.

