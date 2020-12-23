Telangana Sona gets a brand makeover, to be pitched as ‘heathier’ & ‘tastier’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Sona will be promoted as a healthier and tastier rice over other varieties.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday released a study report, ‘Marketing Strategy for Telangana Sona Rice’, prepared by the Indian School of Business (ISB). The study was conducted to formulate a marketing and branding plan to create awareness about the paddy variety which was innovated by the PJTSAU as RNR-15048.

The report pointed out that awareness about Sona rice is low as compared to that of other popular varieties, even though its benefits are superior. It further stated that ‘health’ and ‘taste’ are two attributes that consumers consider important while buying rice. Banking on these two attributes, the report recommended an awareness strategy by roping in digital/TV influencers and grocery stores. It suggested that the Telangana Sona be branded as a healthier and tastier alternative for daily consumption.

Niranjan Reddy emphasised the need to deal with both demand and supply carefully and create the required balance through proper branding and marketing. He also urged the ISB to conduct more such studies for other government-innovated products. Agriculture Secretary B Janardhan Reddy, PJTSAU vice-chancellor V Pravenn Rao, and others were present.

