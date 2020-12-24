800 organ donations in last seven years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Emphasising on the need to build awareness and a roadmap to overcome challenges towards Cadaver Donation, Institute of Medicine & Law (IML) on Monday organized a virtual meeting to release a Whitepaper on Organ Donation.

Experts from various fields included, Dr Swarnalatha, Nephrologist, NIMS, Hyderabad, Lalitha Raghuram, Country Head, Mohan Foundation, Mahendrakumar Bajpai, Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Hon Director, Institute of Medicine & Law, Vijay DCP, Cyberabad Traffic Police Hyderabad and Dr Ratna Devi, Chair of The Board of Directors at International Alliance of Patients’ Organizations (IAPO).

Additionally, Dr Bhagwat Karad, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; and Justice Ravi Tripathi – Chairman: Gujarat State Human Rights Commission; Former Judge-Gujarat High Court graced the event as chief guests. The Whitepaper captures the deliberations of the 5th National Convention on Medicine and Law that emphasizes on various aspects of Cadaver Donation, from the challenges faced by doctors (grief counselling, alternative tests), caregivers and patients waiting for an organ to the need for streamlining organ donation and transplantation activities at state & central level.

It also sheds light on the legal definition and government’s role in the cadaver donation process. Addressing the medical aspect of the discussion Dr.Swaranlatha – Incharge, JeevanDan, Cadaver Transplant Program Govt of Telangana and Nephrologist NIMS Hyderabad said, “The current cadaver donation rate in Telangana Hyderabad is 5 per million population. We have had over 800 donations since the past seven years. To enhance it further, awareness is key.

Moreover, it has been observed that fear among doctors about legal issues perhaps is one of the reasons that restrains people from getting involved in organ donation. Hence, an overarching law to protect doctors for actions taken in good faith, similar to the protection provided to judicial officers can help. Additionally, to facilitate faster procedures, I would recommend alternatives and ancillary tests to apnea test to be statutorily recognized and well-equipped hospitals can be designated and recognized as Non-Transplant Organ Retrieval Centers (NTORC) in Tier II and Tier III cities.”

Vijay DCP, Cyberabad Traffic Police Hyderabad said “Along with Awareness we need support at local and constitutional level towards organ donation. The green corridor system is one way to expedite organ transplants and save lives. In this system, the traffic department collaborates to transport a vital organ in less than 60-70% of the time that is usually taken to go from place A to place B.

Organ Transplant is a time sensitive procedure, I myself have seen great impacts withing a matter of hours.” Talking on grief counselling Lalitha Raghuram, Country Head, Mohan Foundation said, “Awareness around the clear difference between Brain death and Coma should be created to encourage more families to come forward and donate.”