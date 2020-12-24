STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

800 organ donations in last seven years

Moreover, it has been observed that fear among doctors about legal issues perhaps is one of the reasons that restrains people from getting involved in organ donation.

Published: 24th December 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Keralites are no longer keen on donating organs

Image used for representational purpose for Organ donation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Emphasising on the need to build awareness and a roadmap to overcome challenges towards Cadaver Donation, Institute of Medicine & Law (IML) on Monday organized a virtual meeting to release a Whitepaper on Organ Donation.  

Experts from various fields included, Dr Swarnalatha, Nephrologist, NIMS, Hyderabad,  Lalitha Raghuram, Country Head, Mohan Foundation, Mahendrakumar Bajpai, Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Hon Director, Institute of Medicine & Law, Vijay DCP, Cyberabad Traffic Police Hyderabad and Dr Ratna Devi, Chair of The Board of Directors at International Alliance of Patients’ Organizations (IAPO). 

Additionally, Dr Bhagwat Karad, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; and Justice Ravi Tripathi – Chairman: Gujarat State Human Rights Commission; Former Judge-Gujarat High Court graced the event as chief guests. The Whitepaper captures the deliberations of the 5th National Convention on Medicine and Law that emphasizes on various aspects of Cadaver Donation, from the challenges faced by doctors (grief counselling, alternative tests), caregivers and patients waiting for an organ to the need for streamlining organ donation and transplantation activities at state & central level. 

It also sheds light on the legal definition and government’s role in the cadaver donation process. Addressing the medical aspect of the discussion Dr.Swaranlatha – Incharge, JeevanDan, Cadaver Transplant Program Govt of Telangana and Nephrologist NIMS Hyderabad said, “The current cadaver donation rate in Telangana Hyderabad is 5 per million population. We have had over 800 donations since the past seven years. To enhance it further, awareness is key.

Moreover, it has been observed that fear among doctors about legal issues perhaps is one of the reasons that restrains people from getting involved in organ donation. Hence, an overarching law to protect doctors for actions taken in good faith, similar to the protection provided to judicial officers can help. Additionally, to facilitate faster procedures, I would recommend alternatives and ancillary tests to apnea test to be statutorily recognized and well-equipped hospitals can be designated and recognized as Non-Transplant Organ Retrieval Centers (NTORC) in Tier II and Tier III cities.”

Vijay DCP, Cyberabad Traffic Police Hyderabad said “Along with Awareness we need support at local and constitutional level towards organ donation. The green corridor system is one way to expedite organ transplants and save lives. In this system, the traffic department collaborates to transport a vital organ in less than 60-70% of the time that is usually taken to go from place A to place B.

Organ Transplant is a time sensitive procedure, I myself have seen great impacts withing a matter of hours.” Talking on grief counselling Lalitha Raghuram, Country Head, Mohan Foundation said, “Awareness around the clear difference between Brain death and Coma should be created to encourage more families to come forward and donate.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organ donation
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp