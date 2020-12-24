STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Private equity in realty will bounce back by 60% in 2021: Report

Report by Savills India claims that the city did not see a plunge in investments during the lockdown as 40% of new releases were ready

Published: 24th December 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   While the country has seen a drop in private equity (PE) investment in real estate, a report by Savills India — a global property consultancy firm —  claims that it is set to bounce back by 60 per cent in 2021. However, experts and realtors from Hyderabad claim that the city did not see a plunge in investment even throughout the Covid-19 induced lockdown as 40 per cent of the new releases were ready - the highest in the country.   

Private equity investment in real estate is expected to bounce back up to USD 6 billion, registering a 30 per cent year-on-year growth in 2021 on the back of an improving economic sentiment supported by policy reforms and growth in key emerging sectors, according to the latest report by Savills.

However, speaking to Express, G Rajashekhar Reddy, general secretary of  Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Hyderabad, said, “Hyderabad has fortunately been able to avoid any major losses in terms of private equity investments as the year was peppered with new releases, amounting to almost 40 per cent of the new releases in the country. There, we have seen a healthy flow of investments, mostly in the commercial and office spaces sector.”   

“However, the ongoing issue with LRS has dampened the market slightly. We are hoping that a quick and clear solution will restart the market again,” he added.    “In our view, the investors will proceed with caution in the early days, but 2021 is likely to experience a fair amount of private equity investment owing to the inherent strengths and potential of alternate asset classes in real estate,” said Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India.

From 2000 to 2015, almost 60 per cent of private equity investment was in the residential segment until the focus of fund managers shifted to ready office assets supported by buoyant demand from 2014 onwards. The segment has attracted approximate 40 per cent of investments. Interestingly, the last two to three years have seen notable interest in newer asset classes such as student housing, data centres, warehousing and opportunistic assets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Private equity
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp