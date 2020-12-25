Four engineering students killed in road mishap in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Four engineering students from Hyderabad were killed and three of their friends received injuries in a road accident on the Warangal-Hyderabad Highway in Bhongir on Thursday evening. The mishap occurred when the Swift Dzire they were travelling in rammed a water tanker. The deceased persons are Venkatesh, P Kalyan Reddy, V Karthik and E Ravikiran. Meanwhile, their friends K Akhil Reddy, G Harshvardhan and G Saicharan received injuries.
