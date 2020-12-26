GHMC polls: Corporator alleges irregularities in Begumpet division

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging irregularities during conduct of election to Begumpet division (ward no.149) in GHMC polls held on December 1, sitting ward member (corporator) of Ramgopalpet division (ward no.148).

A Aruna, whose term comes to an end in February 2021, filed a petition before the Telangana High Court with a plea to restrain the State Election Commission from publishing the result of Begumpet division.

She won on a TRS ticket in the GHMC election-2016 from Ramgopalpet division, but lost to the BJP candidate in GHMC polls-2020.

Aruna, in her petition, submitted that as per the amendment made to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1995, the GHMC election should be held exactly on the lines of 2016 polls.

However, the SEC had illegally bifurcated the voters of Begumpet division pertaining to booth numbers 11,12, and 13 of Sanathnagar Assembly constituency (with 3,000 voters) to Ramgopalpet division with a malafide intention to help the respondent.

Besides, over 2,000 voters were allowed to cast their franchise without any stamp containing the ward number.

She alleged that the SEC had allowed its staff to shift votes from one ward to another to suit the candidate - Cheera Suchitra, who won from Ramgopalpet division. MAUD Principal Secretary, SEC Secretary, GHMC Commissioner and others are named as the respondents.