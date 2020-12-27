Denied patta, Adilabad farmer resorts to begging to bribe revenue officials

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: A farmer from Mancherial district staged a protest at Thandur mandal, hanging a flexi around his neck, which claimed that revenue officials had been seeking money from him to issue patta passbooks. He took the demonstration up a notch and began begging on roads to collect enough money to bribe the revenue officials, so that they would finally issue patta for his land.

Farmer Rajendra Prasad stages

a protest at Thandur mandal

The farmer, T Rajendra Prasad, who is an M. Sc and B. Ed-holder, said that he has eight acres of land for cultivation. He added that the officials have been delaying issuance of patta for the past several years.

Prasad said that the officials have not been taking up his cause even after submitting all his details, and he alleged that officials were issuing pattas to people who have been submitting fake documents.

The mandal revenue officials, meanwhile, released a press note stating that T Rajendra Prasad was the owner of the said land. But oddly, in the records, under the tenant’s column, B Samiah’s name was mentioned. Prasad has filed a complaint to remove the tenant farmer’s name from the records.

After launching an inquiry and recording statements of his neighbours, the revenue officials redirected the matter to Bellampelli RDO. The officials had allegedly moved his land to Part B (land under dispute), denying him welfare scheme benefits.