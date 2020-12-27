STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Denied patta, Adilabad farmer resorts to begging to bribe revenue officials

The farmer, T Rajendra Prasad, who is an M. Sc and B. Ed-holder, said that he has eight acres of land for cultivation.

Published: 27th December 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer Rajendra Prasad stages a protest at Thandur mandal

Farmer Rajendra Prasad stages a protest at Thandur mandal.

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: A farmer from Mancherial district staged a protest at Thandur mandal, hanging a flexi around his neck, which claimed that revenue officials had been seeking money from him to issue patta passbooks. He took the demonstration up a notch and began begging on roads to collect enough money to bribe the revenue officials, so that they would finally issue patta for his land.

Farmer Rajendra Prasad stages
a protest at Thandur mandal

The farmer, T Rajendra Prasad, who is an M. Sc and B. Ed-holder, said that he has eight acres of land for cultivation. He added that the officials have been delaying issuance of patta for the past several years.

Prasad said that the officials  have not been taking up his cause even after submitting all his details, and he alleged that officials were issuing pattas to people who have been submitting fake documents.

The mandal revenue officials, meanwhile, released a press note stating that T Rajendra Prasad was the owner of the said land. But oddly, in the records, under the tenant’s column, B Samiah’s name was mentioned. Prasad has filed a complaint to remove the tenant farmer’s name from the records.

After launching an inquiry and recording statements of his neighbours, the revenue officials redirected the matter to Bellampelli RDO. The officials had allegedly moved his land to Part B (land under dispute), denying him welfare scheme benefits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adilabad Adilabad farmer
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp