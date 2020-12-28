Former SCB V-P’s ‘illegal’ building becomes BJP office in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just days after a show cause notice was issued by GHMC to former SCB vice-president and BJP leader J Rama Krishna for illegal construction of a building, the building in question has now been converted into a BJP office. The building is located at East Maredpally and had been vacant for many years. However, terming the GHMC’s action as ‘nothing but a malicious act,’ Rama Krishna said work was started on the office only after a strong and befitting reply was sent to the notice.

“In my reply, I have cited a GO order which states that any building constructed before 1985 and has an area of less than 100 square yards does not need any permission for additional constructions. My property is a 40-year-old structure and was constructed by the then corporator Radha Venkat Rao. So the GHMC’s notice is completely unwarranted. I have warned GHMC officials that if they still try to threaten me like this by sending me unwarranted notices, I am going to initiate legal action against them.”

Krishna added that he was not going to bow down to the GHMC’s threats and the notice was just a part of a political vendetta against him by the TRS government. “I am going to actively use the space as a BJP party office. I have installed the banners and very soon it will be formally opened,” he said. Meanwhile, other TRS party workers and residents of SCB have accused Rama Krishana of misusing his powers.