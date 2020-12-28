STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Former SCB V-P’s ‘illegal’ building becomes BJP office in Hyderabad

Krishna added that he was not going to bow down to the GHMC’s threats and the notice was just a part of a political vendetta against him by the TRS government. 

Published: 28th December 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just days after a show cause notice was issued by GHMC to former SCB vice-president and BJP leader J Rama Krishna for illegal construction of a building, the building in question has now been converted into a BJP office. The building is located at East Maredpally and had been vacant for many years. However, terming the GHMC’s action as ‘nothing but a malicious act,’ Rama Krishna said work was started on the office only after a strong and befitting reply was sent to the notice.

“In my reply, I have cited a GO order which states that any building constructed before 1985 and has an area of less than 100 square yards does not need any permission for additional constructions. My property is a 40-year-old structure and was constructed by the then corporator Radha Venkat Rao. So the GHMC’s notice is completely unwarranted. I have warned GHMC officials that if they still try to threaten me like this by sending me unwarranted notices, I am going to initiate legal action against them.” 

Krishna added that he was not going to bow down to the GHMC’s threats and the notice was just a part of a political vendetta against him by the TRS government. “I am going to actively use the space as a BJP party office. I have installed the banners and very soon it will be formally opened,” he said. Meanwhile, other TRS party workers and residents of SCB have accused Rama Krishana of misusing his powers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J Rama Krishna BJP office GHMC illegal construction Hyderabad
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp