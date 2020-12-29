Missed chai and personal connect, say urban staffers

HYDERABAD: With work from home taking over most of our lives in 2020, have people missed going to their workplaces? WeWork, the global network of collaborative spaces, undertook a year-end survey to determine if people have forgotten the office hustle and been nostalgic about their workspaces and colleagues. The survey conductd in major metros revealed the following:
- Survey reveals that a reduced personal connect and solitary working environment is the biggest motivation to get back to work
- Safety is on everyone’s mind as strict social distancing norms are a must for 65% of them.
- Travelling minimum distance for work with minimum traffic is what 76% of the respondents wish for in the post-Covid-19 world
- “Beer is always the ANSWER! Hence, keep calm and drink beer” When asked, “What is the one thing that everyone misses most about the office but won’t say out loud”, a majority of the respondents happily agreed that they miss the office parties - for the free beer! Among the top responses, about 33% (LinkedIn) of the respondents also said that a break from family drama is sorely missed, and around 23% (Twitter), they miss that one glimpse of their office crush when away. Small but significant as matters of the heart take precedence always!
- “Back to WORK, back to LIFE” About 60% of the respondents rated the appeal of ‘lack of company and reduced personal connect with colleagues’, distractions during work - like children, visitors, housework and ‘monotony of being in the same environment’ as the top reasons to go back to work.
- 76% of the post-pandemic world don’t wish to travel more than 5 km to get to work.