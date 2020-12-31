STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bake it count

The Covid-19 has played kaput with most of our New Year’s Eve party plans.

Published: 31st December 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

birthday cake

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

The Covid-19 has played kaput with most of our New Year’s Eve party plans. If you are also staying in, ring in the New Year with a fresh twist to an old favourite cake and fruit recipe that you can bake with your family. 

Ingredients

1/2 cup milk + 1 teaspoon vinegar/ lime juice, for the buttermilk | ½ cup roasted walnuts, chopped | 2 tablespoons sugar | ¼ cup brown sugar | Some Orange zest | 1 teaspoon vanilla essence | ¼ cup melted butter | Some milk, for brushing | Icing sugar, for dusting on top | For Soaking | ¼ cup orange juice  | 2-3 tablespoons tutti frutti | 1 tablespoon golden raisins | 1 tablespoon black currants | 1 tablespoon cranberries
| 2 tablespoons dried and candied assorted fruits (Kiwi, Pineapple, Orange) | 2-3 soft dates | For The Dry Mix | 1 cup whole wheat flour | 1 tablespoon cornflour | 1 teaspoon baking powder | ½ teaspoon baking soda | ¼ teaspoon cinnamon powder | ¼ teaspoon ginger powder | 2 tablespoons milk powder
| A pinch of nutmeg (optional)

■ Start with soaking the fruits into     the juice. Mix them all really well and keep aside for an hour. 
■ For the dry mix, sieve everything (all the dry mix ingredients) together and keep aside.
■ For the buttermilk, mix in the vinegar/ lime juice into the milk and set aside for exactly 10 minutes. 
■ Now, take the chopped walnuts and add ½ teaspoon of the dry mix to it. Keep it aside too.
■ For the caramel syrup, heat sugar and 1 tablespoon water in a pan. Cook on a low flame with continuous stirring until the mixture turns golden. 
■ Once it turns golden, add in 4 tablespoons of water and cook until the solution becomes uniform. Remove and keep aside to cool.

Method

■ Now, to make the cake batter, take a large mixing bowl. Add the soaked fruits, caramel syrup, brown sugar, orange zest and mix well.
■ Add the prepared buttermilk, and give a good mix. 
■ Now, add in the dry mix in two parts. Add the first half and mix very gently. DO NOT OVER MIX.
■ Add the balance dry mix and melted butter. Again, give a gentle mix. 
■ Lastly, add the walnuts and mix once again. 
■ Transfer the batter into a baking tin (lined with parchment paper) and bake at 170 °C for 45- 50 minutes in a preheated oven. 
■ Remove and brush with some milk. This prevents the cake from drying.
■ Cover with a muslin cloth and let it cool in the baking tin itself for 10 minutes. 
■ After 10 minutes, unmould and cool it further on a wire rack. This prevents soggy bottoms.
■ Once cooled completely, dust with some icing sugar on top. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NYE cake NYE
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp